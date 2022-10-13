Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) is -54.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.63 and a high of $177.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBRDK stock was last observed hovering at around $74.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85% off its average median price target of $163.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.46% off the consensus price target high of $201.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 39.8% higher than the price target low of $122.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.45, the stock is -9.80% and -24.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -40.62% off its SMA200. LBRDK registered -55.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.20.

The stock witnessed a -22.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.79%, and is -7.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 33.85 and Fwd P/E is 8.36. Distance from 52-week low is -0.24% and -58.66% from its 52-week high.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Broadband Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.20% this year

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 131.83M, and float is at 122.18M with Short Float at 3.88%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MALONE JOHN C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MALONE JOHN C sold 10 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $25.87 per share for a total of $259.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Liberty Broadband Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that WARGO J DAVID (Director) bought a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $110.76 per share for $11076.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1001.0 shares of the LBRDK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, WARGO J DAVID (Director) acquired 300 shares at an average price of $110.76 for $33228.0. The insider now directly holds 32,214 shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK).

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -28.10% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -28.50% lower over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is -30.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.