New Big Money Means Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) is -46.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.55 and a high of $10.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMBP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $4.81, the stock is -6.66% and -18.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -1.84% at the moment leaves the stock -32.51% off its SMA200. AMBP registered -52.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.42%.

The stock witnessed a -19.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.02%, and is -6.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $2.97B and $4.57B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.81. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.60% and -53.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -289.20% this year

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 603.30M, and float is at 148.81M with Short Float at 3.23%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.