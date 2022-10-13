New Big Money Means Celularity Inc. (CELU) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) is -55.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.67 and a high of $13.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CELU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.88% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 54.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.26, the stock is -2.19% and -14.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 20.86% at the moment leaves the stock -59.25% off its SMA200. CELU registered -67.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.80%.

The stock witnessed a -6.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.07%, and is 1.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.94% over the week and 11.74% over the month.

Celularity Inc. (CELU) has around 225 employees, a market worth around $349.44M and $25.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.02. Distance from 52-week low is 35.13% and -82.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-83.50%).

Celularity Inc. (CELU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celularity Inc. (CELU) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celularity Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -392.60% this year

Celularity Inc. (CELU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.15M, and float is at 48.03M with Short Float at 4.03%.

Celularity Inc. (CELU) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Celularity Inc. (CELU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times.