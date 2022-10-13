New Big Money Means Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) is -33.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $109.49 and a high of $221.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FIVE stock was last observed hovering at around $141.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.78% off its average median price target of $159.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.98% off the consensus price target high of $205.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -9.91% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $137.39, the stock is -0.50% and 0.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -2.68% at the moment leaves the stock -7.40% off its SMA200. FIVE registered -23.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.26%.

The stock witnessed a 2.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.99%, and is -5.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) has around 6100 employees, a market worth around $7.87B and $2.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.34 and Fwd P/E is 24.68. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.48% and -37.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.10%).

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Five Below Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 125.00% this year

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.50M, and float is at 54.16M with Short Float at 10.42%.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Five Below Inc. (FIVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Washington Zuhairah Scott, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Washington Zuhairah Scott sold 550 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $140.00 per share for a total of $77000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2340.0 shares.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 14.13% up over the past 12 months and Big Lots Inc. (BIG) that is -61.54% lower over the same period. Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) is 41.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.