New Big Money Means Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) is -24.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.25 and a high of $18.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OII stock was last observed hovering at around $8.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.44% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 14.3% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.57, the stock is -1.67% and -5.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -27.94% off its SMA200. OII registered -41.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.60%.

The stock witnessed a -6.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.88%, and is -10.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 5.22% over the month.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has around 8500 employees, a market worth around $882.28M and $1.90B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.71. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.21% and -52.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oceaneering International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.20% this year

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.26M, and float is at 98.14M with Short Float at 3.97%.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEBSTER STEVEN A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WEBSTER STEVEN A bought 10,731 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 29 at a price of $7.77 per share for a total of $83372.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Oceaneering International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 29 that Childress Earl (Sr. V.P., Chief Commercial Ofc) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 29 and was made at $7.92 per share for $79157.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80485.0 shares of the OII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 27, WEBSTER STEVEN A (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $7.67 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 124,208 shares of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII).

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) that is trading 3.05% up over the past 12 months and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) that is 4.08% higher over the same period. TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is 8.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.