New Big Money Means Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) is -23.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $231.31 and a high of $373.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ODFL stock was last observed hovering at around $267.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.89% off its average median price target of $279.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.22% off the consensus price target high of $340.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -8.99% lower than the price target low of $252.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $274.65, the stock is 6.39% and -1.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 2.57% at the moment leaves the stock -3.51% off its SMA200. ODFL registered -3.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.63%.

The stock witnessed a 5.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.47%, and is 0.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) has around 23663 employees, a market worth around $32.72B and $5.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.47 and Fwd P/E is 22.79. Profit margin for the company is 20.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.74% and -26.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.50%).

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 56.50% this year

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.08M, and float is at 97.63M with Short Float at 3.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CONGDON DAVID S, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that CONGDON DAVID S sold 28,754 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $296.24 per share for a total of $8.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.78 million shares.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that CONGDON DAVID S (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 6,246 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $300.14 per share for $1.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.81 million shares of the ODFL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, CONGDON DAVID S (Executive Chairman) disposed off 25,525 shares at an average price of $351.82 for $8.98 million. The insider now directly holds 816,939 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL).

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) that is trading -2.86% down over the past 12 months and TFI International Inc. (TFII) that is -7.99% lower over the same period. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is 2.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.