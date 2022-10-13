New Big Money Means Olin Corporation (OLN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is -19.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.33 and a high of $67.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OLN stock was last observed hovering at around $46.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $57.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.04% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -16.15% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.46, the stock is 1.77% and -9.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -12.43% off its SMA200. OLN registered -7.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.43%.

The stock witnessed a -9.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.04%, and is -2.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Olin Corporation (OLN) has around 7750 employees, a market worth around $6.84B and $9.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.89 and Fwd P/E is 6.13. Profit margin for the company is 15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.41% and -30.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.60%).

Olin Corporation (OLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Olin Corporation (OLN) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Olin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 229.50% this year

Olin Corporation (OLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.20M, and float is at 144.38M with Short Float at 2.82%.

Olin Corporation (OLN) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Olin Corporation (OLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VARILEK JAMES A, the company’s EVP & COO. SEC filings show that VARILEK JAMES A sold 3,345 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $57.81 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Olin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Sumner R Nichole (VP & Controller) sold a total of 9,518 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $64.83 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12242.0 shares of the OLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, VARILEK JAMES A (EVP & COO) disposed off 28,265 shares at an average price of $64.76 for $1.83 million. The insider now directly holds 17,761 shares of Olin Corporation (OLN).

Olin Corporation (OLN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dow Inc. (DOW) that is -24.13% lower over the past 12 months. DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is -25.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.