New Big Money Means SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) Investors Could Reap Benefit

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) is -59.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.49 and a high of $16.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPNE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $5.50, the stock is -7.89% and -15.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -2.48% at the moment leaves the stock -39.14% off its SMA200. SPNE registered -63.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.36%.

The stock witnessed a -15.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.01%, and is -10.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.04% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) has around 523 employees, a market worth around $216.43M and $209.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.15% and -66.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.20%).

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) Analyst Forecasts

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.00% this year

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.77M, and float is at 33.42M with Short Float at 1.70%.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Standish Beau, the company’s President, Enabling Tech. SEC filings show that Standish Beau sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 14 at a price of $5.73 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Gaeta Renee (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $12.03 per share for $24060.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20113.0 shares of the SPNE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Gaeta Renee (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $12.06 for $24120.0. The insider now directly holds 22,113 shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE).

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -27.92% down over the past 12 months.