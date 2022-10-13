New Big Money Means Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) is -31.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.99 and a high of $4.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SVM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 8.57% higher than the price target low of $2.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.56, the stock is 8.11% and 5.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 2.40% at the moment leaves the stock -15.33% off its SMA200. SVM registered -36.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.73%.

The stock witnessed a 10.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.34%, and is -3.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.61% over the week and 6.05% over the month.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) has around 1010 employees, a market worth around $488.96M and $222.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.00 and Fwd P/E is 9.92. Distance from 52-week low is 28.64% and -46.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.40% this year

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 177.25M, and float is at 169.36M with Short Float at 3.16%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 17 times.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) that is trading -26.33% down over the past 12 months and Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) that is -23.39% lower over the same period. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is -33.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.