New Big Money Means UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) is -43.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.84 and a high of $7.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UWMC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $3.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -33.6% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.34, the stock is 0.04% and -7.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 5.03% at the moment leaves the stock -19.05% off its SMA200. UWMC registered -47.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.92%.

The stock witnessed a -9.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.34%, and is 2.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 5.29% over the month.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $5.26B and $2.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.76 and Fwd P/E is 12.06. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.61% and -55.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -98.00% this year

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.59B, and float is at 85.89M with Short Float at 23.54%.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Elezaj Alex, the company’s EVP, Chief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that Elezaj Alex bought 277,778 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $3.64 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

UWM Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Hubacker Andrew (SVP, CAO) sold a total of 355 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $4.81 per share for $1708.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 833.0 shares of the UWMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Elezaj Alex (EVP, Chief Strategy Officer) disposed off 1,575 shares at an average price of $4.80 for $7557.0. The insider now directly holds 2,880 shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC).

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) that is trading -52.62% down over the past 12 months and MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) that is -21.24% lower over the same period. Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) is -31.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.