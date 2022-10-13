News Corporation (NWS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) is -29.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.17 and a high of $24.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -58.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -58.6% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.86, the stock is -1.79% and -7.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -17.78% off its SMA200. NWS registered -33.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.82%.

The stock witnessed a -7.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.26%, and is -3.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

News Corporation (NWS) has around 25500 employees, a market worth around $9.08B and $10.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.10. Distance from 52-week low is 4.55% and -35.91% from its 52-week high.

News Corporation (NWS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for News Corporation (NWS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

News Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.

News Corporation (NWS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 194.72M, and float is at 116.94M with Short Float at 1.41%.

News Corporation (NWS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at News Corporation (NWS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pitofsky David B, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Pitofsky David B sold 82,028 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $18.73 per share for a total of $1.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87706.0 shares.

News Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that MURDOCH KEITH RUPERT (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $21.79 per share for $21.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the NWS stock.

News Corporation (NWS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -28.10% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -28.50% lower over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is -30.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.