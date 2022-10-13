Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) is -59.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.95 and a high of $25.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $9.04, the stock is -8.49% and -28.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing -2.27% at the moment leaves the stock -42.68% off its SMA200. ORC registered -64.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.13%.

The stock witnessed a -27.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.11%, and is 2.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.95% over the week and 6.52% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 3.48. Distance from 52-week low is 13.71% and -64.27% from its 52-week high.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Analyst Forecasts

Orchid Island Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.60% this year

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.41M, and float is at 34.99M with Short Float at 6.47%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) that is trading -50.53% down over the past 12 months and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is -66.88% lower over the same period. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) is -62.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.