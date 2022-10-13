SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) is -37.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $250.65 and a high of $391.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBAC stock was last observed hovering at around $255.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.65%.

Currently trading at $244.58, the stock is -15.32% and -23.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -4.17% at the moment leaves the stock -25.45% off its SMA200. SBAC registered -26.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.00%.

The stock witnessed a -22.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.09%, and is -13.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) has around 1596 employees, a market worth around $26.95B and $2.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 75.77 and Fwd P/E is 53.01. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.42% and -37.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 906.10% this year

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.85M, and float is at 106.50M with Short Float at 1.15%.

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ciarfella Mark R, the company’s EVP – Operations. SEC filings show that Ciarfella Mark R sold 8,213 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $355.50 per share for a total of $2.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23884.0 shares.

SBA Communications Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that SILBERSTEIN JASON V (EVP – Site Leasing) sold a total of 16,464 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $350.38 per share for $5.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21785.0 shares of the SBAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, STOOPS JEFFREY (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) disposed off 66,001 shares at an average price of $345.56 for $22.81 million. The insider now directly holds 255,457 shares of SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC).

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) that is trading -30.49% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is -24.01% lower over the same period. T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is 14.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.