TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Volatility At 1.82%, Should You Add A Position?

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) is -2.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.61 and a high of $61.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTE stock was last observed hovering at around $48.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48%.

Currently trading at $48.32, the stock is -0.44% and -4.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -7.81% off its SMA200. TTE registered -3.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.17%.

The stock witnessed a -2.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.36%, and is -5.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has around 101309 employees, a market worth around $125.95B and $238.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.14 and Fwd P/E is 3.90. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.32% and -20.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 303.90% this year

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.61B, and float is at 2.49B with Short Float at 0.15%.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 39.53% up over the past 12 months and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is 60.73% higher over the same period. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is 72.80% up on the 1-year trading charts.