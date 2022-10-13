Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) is -46.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.65 and a high of $102.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TW stock was last observed hovering at around $52.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.6% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 9.93% higher than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.14, the stock is -9.95% and -19.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock -29.78% off its SMA200. TW registered -36.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.22%.

The stock witnessed a -19.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.41%, and is -8.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) has around 1046 employees, a market worth around $12.93B and $1.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.31 and Fwd P/E is 25.47. Profit margin for the company is 22.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.88% and -48.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.90% this year

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 204.50M, and float is at 107.34M with Short Float at 2.38%.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BERNS STEVEN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BERNS STEVEN sold 3,503 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $66.89 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1125.0 shares.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Olesky Lee (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 17,119 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $74.58 per share for $1.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the TW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Olesky Lee (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 3,094 shares at an average price of $74.51 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 247,283 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW).