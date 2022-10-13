Which institution holds the most shares in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) is -22.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.22 and a high of $22.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMX stock was last observed hovering at around $16.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38%.

Currently trading at $16.30, the stock is -4.12% and -8.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing -2.28% at the moment leaves the stock -15.67% off its SMA200. AMX registered -6.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.64%.

The stock witnessed a -3.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.56%, and is -1.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) has around 179942 employees, a market worth around $53.07B and $43.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.34 and Fwd P/E is 11.18. Distance from 52-week low is 0.49% and -28.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 144.80% this year

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.19B, and float is at 13.12M with Short Float at 35.32%.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) that is trading -59.94% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is -24.01% lower over the same period. Telefonica S.A. (TEF) is -27.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.