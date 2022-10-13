Which institution holds the most shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) is -36.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.59 and a high of $62.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAM stock was last observed hovering at around $38.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.36% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 10.63% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.43, the stock is -12.41% and -19.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.42 million and changing -1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -24.52% off its SMA200. BAM registered -31.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.64%.

The stock witnessed a -22.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.10%, and is -11.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) has around 180000 employees, a market worth around $65.73B and $86.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.77 and Fwd P/E is 10.93. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.41% and -38.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 2333.30% this year

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.56B, and float is at 1.46B with Short Float at 0.65%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 68 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 07 at a price of $9.00 per share for a total of $9.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.62 million shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 3,963,416 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $18.85 per share for $74.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12263.0 shares of the BAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 2,512 shares at an average price of $18.59 for $46698.0. The insider now directly holds 81,623 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) that is trading 68.39% up over the past 12 months and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) that is -29.82% lower over the same period. BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is -36.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.