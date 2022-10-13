Which institution holds the most shares in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) is -6.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.05 and a high of $102.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ED stock was last observed hovering at around $81.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.13% off its average median price target of $86.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.07% off the consensus price target high of $97.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -5.96% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.47, the stock is -12.62% and -17.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing -2.61% at the moment leaves the stock -13.86% off its SMA200. ED registered 4.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.74%.

The stock witnessed a -19.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.40%, and is -7.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has around 13871 employees, a market worth around $29.01B and $14.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.40 and Fwd P/E is 16.53. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.30% and -22.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.50% this year

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 354.30M, and float is at 354.14M with Short Float at 2.15%.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 67 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cawley Timothy, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that Cawley Timothy bought 80 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $87.57 per share for a total of $7006.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18619.0 shares.

Consolidated Edison Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Shannon Nancy (SVP Utility Shared Services) bought a total of 5 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $85.76 per share for $444.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 202.0 shares of the ED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, Sanchez Robert (President & CEO, O&R) acquired 68 shares at an average price of $85.76 for $5824.0. The insider now directly holds 9,269 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED).

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -13.87% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is 4.43% higher over the same period. Sempra (SRE) is 13.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.