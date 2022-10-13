Which institution holds the most shares in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) is -43.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.20 and a high of $12.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TV stock was last observed hovering at around $5.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $13.19 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.65% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 33.38% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.33, the stock is -5.73% and -16.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -39.48% off its SMA200. TV registered -53.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.06%.

The stock witnessed a -16.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.49%, and is -3.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.26% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) has around 37191 employees, a market worth around $3.09B and $4.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.36 and Fwd P/E is 16.45. Profit margin for the company is 65.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.40% and -55.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 578.90% this year

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 567.98M, and float is at 363.81M with Short Float at 1.28%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading -64.66% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -46.05% lower over the same period. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is -6.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.