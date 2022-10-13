Which institution holds the most shares in Liberty Global plc (LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) is -41.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.48 and a high of $30.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBTYK stock was last observed hovering at around $16.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $16.54, the stock is -6.76% and -18.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -1.61% at the moment leaves the stock -30.92% off its SMA200. LBTYK registered -43.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.19%.

The stock witnessed a -17.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.11%, and is -4.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) has around 11200 employees, a market worth around $7.87B and $7.43B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 0.36% and -45.75% from its 52-week high.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Analyst Forecasts

Liberty Global plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 298.44M, and float is at 277.30M with Short Float at 3.78%.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRACKEN CHARLES H R, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that BRACKEN CHARLES H R sold 32,735 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 21 at a price of $18.53 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55342.0 shares.

Liberty Global plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 20 that BRACKEN CHARLES H R (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 32,265 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 20 and was made at $19.00 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88077.0 shares of the LBTYK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Waldron Jason (SVP & CAO) disposed off 7,522 shares at an average price of $22.10 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 36,432 shares of Liberty Global plc (LBTYK).

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) that is trading -55.65% down over the past 12 months and Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) that is -18.76% lower over the same period. Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is -20.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.