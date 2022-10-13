Which institution holds the most shares in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is -53.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.83 and a high of $47.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIX stock was last observed hovering at around $18.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $29.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.88% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -9.17% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.65, the stock is 0.03% and -11.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.12 million and changing 3.80% at the moment leaves the stock -38.34% off its SMA200. SIX registered -55.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.22%.

The stock witnessed a -12.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.57%, and is 3.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.62% over the week and 5.98% over the month.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has around 1970 employees, a market worth around $1.66B and $1.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.68 and Fwd P/E is 8.82. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.76% and -58.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.50%).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 130.00% this year

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.99M, and float is at 81.94M with Short Float at 10.04%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ruchim Arik W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ruchim Arik W bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $22.05 per share for a total of $1.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.7 million shares.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that JAFFER REHAN (10% Owner) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $22.05 per share for $1.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.7 million shares of the SIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Ruchim Arik W (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $22.98 for $2.3 million. The insider now directly holds 10,650,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) that is -12.80% lower over the past 12 months.