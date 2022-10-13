Which institution holds the most shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) is -64.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.51 and a high of $305.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPOT stock was last observed hovering at around $82.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.05% off its average median price target of $138.71 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.91% off the consensus price target high of $237.05 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 7.12% higher than the price target low of $89.56 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.18, the stock is -10.02% and -20.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.06 million and changing 1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -36.54% off its SMA200. SPOT registered -64.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.97.

The stock witnessed a -18.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.64%, and is -8.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.42% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has around 6617 employees, a market worth around $16.80B and $10.49B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.32% and -72.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 94.30% this year

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.95M, and float is at 140.67M with Short Float at 3.57%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -2.24% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -28.10% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -28.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.