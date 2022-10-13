Which Institutions Own Shares In Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)?

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) is -29.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.47 and a high of $66.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CM stock was last observed hovering at around $40.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $70.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.69% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 26.91% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.93, the stock is -9.38% and -14.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -25.61% off its SMA200. CM registered -29.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.71%.

The stock witnessed a -14.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.55%, and is -9.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) has around 49505 employees, a market worth around $38.15B and $12.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.08 and Fwd P/E is 5.46. Profit margin for the company is 35.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.12% and -38.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.10%).

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.40% this year

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 904.69M, and float is at 904.24M with Short Float at 2.25%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is trading -32.82% down over the past 12 months and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is -14.85% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -13.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.