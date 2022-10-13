Which Institutions Own Shares In Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)?

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is -44.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.00 and a high of $42.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CUZ stock was last observed hovering at around $22.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.98% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 22.86% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.37, the stock is -8.13% and -17.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock -33.82% off its SMA200. CUZ registered -43.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.85%.

The stock witnessed a -18.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.62%, and is -3.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) has around 294 employees, a market worth around $3.49B and $751.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.77 and Fwd P/E is 25.71. Profit margin for the company is 37.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.68% and -47.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cousins Properties Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.10% this year

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.43M, and float is at 150.66M with Short Float at 3.55%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times.