Which Institutions Own Shares In MaxLinear Inc. (MXL)?

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) is -58.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.17 and a high of $77.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MXL stock was last observed hovering at around $32.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.61% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.41% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 30.89% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.10, the stock is -9.06% and -15.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -4.92% at the moment leaves the stock -33.56% off its SMA200. MXL registered -33.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.04%.

The stock witnessed a -10.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.99%, and is -15.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) has around 1503 employees, a market worth around $2.60B and $1.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.37 and Fwd P/E is 7.32. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.08% and -60.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MaxLinear Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 139.10% this year

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.86M, and float is at 72.38M with Short Float at 9.57%.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Torgerson William, the company’s VP/GM, Broadband Group. SEC filings show that Torgerson William sold 15,704 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $52.68 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69982.0 shares.

MaxLinear Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Torgerson William (VP/GM, Broadband Group) sold a total of 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $56.13 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85686.0 shares of the MXL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Torgerson William (VP/GM, Broadband Group) disposed off 26 shares at an average price of $61.53 for $1600.0. The insider now directly holds 101,686 shares of MaxLinear Inc. (MXL).

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) that is trading -61.04% down over the past 12 months and Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) that is -14.69% lower over the same period. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is -23.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.