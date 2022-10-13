Which Institutions Own Shares In MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)?

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) is -48.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.45 and a high of $16.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MNSO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $61.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.02% off the consensus price target high of $103.62 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 67.03% higher than the price target low of $15.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.16, the stock is -2.75% and -10.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -28.68% off its SMA200. MNSO registered -64.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.36%.

The stock witnessed a -6.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.73%, and is -15.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.83% over the week and 6.07% over the month.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has around 3648 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $1.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.67 and Fwd P/E is 1.14. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.96% and -69.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MINISO Group Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 140.60% this year

The shares outstanding are 398.86M, and float is at 301.48M with Short Float at 2.15%.