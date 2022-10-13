Which Institutions Own Shares In SAP SE (SAP)?

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) is -40.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.22 and a high of $149.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAP stock was last observed hovering at around $83.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $107.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.46% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 6.45% higher than the price target low of $88.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.51, the stock is -0.83% and -5.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -19.97% off its SMA200. SAP registered -38.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.28%.

The stock witnessed a -3.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.41%, and is -5.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

SAP SE (SAP) has around 110409 employees, a market worth around $104.40B and $28.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.26 and Fwd P/E is 14.73. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.48% and -44.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

SAP SE (SAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SAP SE (SAP) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SAP SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.30% this year

SAP SE (SAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.17B, and float is at 1.09B with Short Float at 0.11%.

SAP SE (SAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -50.72% down over the past 12 months and Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is -49.00% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -33.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.