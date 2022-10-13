Which Institutions Own Shares In Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) is -14.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.58 and a high of $36.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHLS stock was last observed hovering at around $22.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.41% off its average median price target of $29.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.15% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 1.24% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.74, the stock is -7.42% and -14.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -6.37% at the moment leaves the stock 12.09% off its SMA200. SHLS registered -28.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.86%.

The stock witnessed a -17.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.93%, and is -10.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.83% over the week and 6.99% over the month.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has around 697 employees, a market worth around $3.54B and $249.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 218.32 and Fwd P/E is 32.51. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.49% and -43.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.80% this year

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.49M, and float is at 111.04M with Short Float at 8.46%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peetz Mehgan, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Peetz Mehgan sold 2,034 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $24.87 per share for a total of $50586.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90395.0 shares.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Whitaker Jason R (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 20,514 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $24.94 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.67 million shares of the SHLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Whitaker Jason R (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 8,333 shares at an average price of $25.22 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 688,828 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS).

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) that is trading -27.16% down over the past 12 months.