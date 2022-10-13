Which Institutions Own Shares In Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG)?

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) is -93.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.88 and a high of $35.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SDIG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 57.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.86, the stock is -23.60% and -49.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -3.05% at the moment leaves the stock -83.51% off its SMA200. SDIG registered a loss of -81.36% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -40.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.88%, and is -26.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.76% over the week and 10.05% over the month.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $45.04M and $80.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.56% and -97.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.80%).

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.70% this year

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.34M, and float is at 18.73M with Short Float at 16.63%.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Beard Gregory A, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Beard Gregory A bought 602,409 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $1.66 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) that is -81.98% lower over the past 12 months. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is -77.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.