Which Institutions Own Shares In Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN)?

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE: INN) is -28.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.57 and a high of $10.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $7.02, the stock is -1.85% and -10.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 1.89% at the moment leaves the stock -19.86% off its SMA200. INN registered -29.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.28%.

The stock witnessed a -11.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.97%, and is -0.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $756.90M and $542.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.52. Profit margin for the company is -5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.77% and -35.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) Analyst Forecasts

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.30% this year

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.20M, and float is at 103.76M with Short Float at 3.97%.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hansen Daniel P, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Hansen Daniel P sold 193,498 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $10.57 per share for a total of $2.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Hansen Daniel P (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 6,502 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $10.57 per share for $68739.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the INN stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -12.72% down over the past 12 months and Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) that is -13.36% lower over the same period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -36.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.