Which Institutions Own Shares In The New York Times Company (NYT)?

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is -39.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.58 and a high of $56.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NYT stock was last observed hovering at around $29.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.32% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -16.28% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.07, the stock is -1.11% and -5.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -20.68% off its SMA200. NYT registered -44.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.97%.

The stock witnessed a -6.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.93%, and is -3.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

The New York Times Company (NYT) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $4.94B and $2.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.61 and Fwd P/E is 27.42. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.38% and -48.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

The New York Times Company (NYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The New York Times Company (NYT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The New York Times Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 119.10% this year

The New York Times Company (NYT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.64M, and float is at 162.53M with Short Float at 3.44%.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at The New York Times Company (NYT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A., the company’s PRESIDENT & CEO. SEC filings show that KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $42.78 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

The New York Times Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Brayton Diane (EVP, GC & SECRETARY) sold a total of 9,999 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $41.44 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35339.0 shares of the NYT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A. (PRESIDENT & CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $43.00 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 72,615 shares of The New York Times Company (NYT).

The New York Times Company (NYT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -2.24% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -28.10% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -28.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.