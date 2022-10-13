Who are the Institutional Holders in Aditxt Inc. (ADTX)?

Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) is -88.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.58 and a high of $136.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADTX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.78% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.78% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.11, the stock is -26.25% and -53.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.34 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -78.49% off its SMA200. ADTX registered -96.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.25.

The stock witnessed a -83.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.24%, and is -6.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.13% over the week and 26.88% over the month.

Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $3.17M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 20.54% and -97.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-404.00%).

Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aditxt Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.30% this year

Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.39M, and float is at 0.93M with Short Float at 156.06%.

Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Albanna Amro A., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Albanna Amro A. bought 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 19 at a price of $20000.00 per share for a total of $20000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.0 shares.