Who are the Institutional Holders in Aflac Incorporated (AFL)?

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is -1.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.07 and a high of $67.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AFL stock was last observed hovering at around $58.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.31% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -6.31% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.41, the stock is -1.88% and -4.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing -1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -4.40% off its SMA200. AFL registered 5.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.53%.

The stock witnessed a -5.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.41%, and is -3.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has around 12447 employees, a market worth around $37.19B and $21.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.66 and Fwd P/E is 10.58. Profit margin for the company is 20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.25% and -14.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aflac Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.20% this year

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 640.71M, and float is at 573.14M with Short Float at 1.68%.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Aflac Incorporated (AFL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $56.97 per share for a total of $17091.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20235.0 shares.

Aflac Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Daniels James Todd (EVP, CFO Aflac Japan) sold a total of 16,946 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $64.03 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53025.0 shares of the AFL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, WHITE TERESA L (President, Aflac U.S.) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $59.24 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 134,256 shares of Aflac Incorporated (AFL).

Aflac Incorporated (AFL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cigna Corporation (CI) that is trading 42.68% up over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -17.24% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is -3.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.