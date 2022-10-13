Who are the Institutional Holders in Aptiv PLC (APTV)?

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is -50.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.96 and a high of $180.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APTV stock was last observed hovering at around $81.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $123.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.42% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -2.26% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.81, the stock is -6.32% and -13.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -26.07% off its SMA200. APTV registered -49.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.20%.

The stock witnessed a -15.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.59%, and is -6.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) has around 155000 employees, a market worth around $22.99B and $16.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 196.66 and Fwd P/E is 15.84. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.94% and -54.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aptiv PLC (APTV) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aptiv PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.30% this year

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 270.93M, and float is at 269.85M with Short Float at 1.58%.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Aptiv PLC (APTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CLARK KEVIN P, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $98.76 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

Aptiv PLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that CLARK KEVIN P (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 6,665 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $97.03 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the APTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Massaro Joseph R (CFO and SVP, Business Ops) disposed off 1,900 shares at an average price of $91.87 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 180,229 shares of Aptiv PLC (APTV).

Aptiv PLC (APTV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cummins Inc. (CMI) that is -5.23% lower over the past 12 months. Mistras Group Inc. (MG) is -53.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.