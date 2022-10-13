Who are the Institutional Holders in Bit Brother Limited (BTB)?

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) is -73.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $3.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.15, the stock is -2.24% and -27.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.55 million and changing -6.79% at the moment leaves the stock -52.82% off its SMA200. BTB registered -83.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.52.

The stock witnessed a -10.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.56%, and is -15.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.70% over the week and 17.28% over the month.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $15.66M and $3.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 42.31% and -94.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.40%).

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.40% this year

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.84M, and float is at 101.84M with Short Float at 0.11%.