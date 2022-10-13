Who are the Institutional Holders in Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC)?

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) is -78.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $1.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCNC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.23, the stock is 20.21% and -6.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 40.29 million and changing 38.79% at the moment leaves the stock -65.21% off its SMA200. CCNC registered -81.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.33%.

The stock witnessed a -11.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.27%, and is 40.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 42.30% over the week and 21.71% over the month.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) has around 56 employees, a market worth around $12.61M and $25.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -65.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.22% and -88.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.70%).

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -158.00% this year

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.07M, and float is at 28.95M with Short Float at 0.13%.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.