Who are the Institutional Holders in Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG)?

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) is -4.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.14 and a high of $22.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRBG stock was last observed hovering at around $19.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33%.

Currently trading at $19.81, the stock is -2.83% and -2.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -2.83% off its SMA200.

Current P/E ratio is 1.17. Distance from 52-week low is 3.50% and -9.95% from its 52-week high.

The shares outstanding are 645.00M, and float is at 141.86M.