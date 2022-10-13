Who are the Institutional Holders in FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)?

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) is -84.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $2.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FNHC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is -14.83% and -28.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.67 million and changing -33.87% at the moment leaves the stock -69.50% off its SMA200. FNHC registered -91.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.31%.

The stock witnessed a -32.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.01%, and is -1.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.56% over the week and 31.54% over the month.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) has around 341 employees, a market worth around $4.23M and $235.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -54.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.32% and -92.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.90%).

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Analyst Forecasts

FedNat Holding Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.50% this year

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.46M, and float is at 14.09M with Short Float at 0.58%.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.