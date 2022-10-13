Who are the Institutional Holders in KLA Corporation (KLAC)?

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) is -36.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $276.62 and a high of $457.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KLAC stock was last observed hovering at around $280.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.11% off its average median price target of $390.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.04% off the consensus price target high of $500.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -5.7% lower than the price target low of $260.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $274.81, the stock is -13.62% and -20.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing -2.18% at the moment leaves the stock -22.11% off its SMA200. KLAC registered -14.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.79%.

The stock witnessed a -19.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.88%, and is -16.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.60% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $40.62B and $9.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.55 and Fwd P/E is 11.97. Profit margin for the company is 36.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.65% and -39.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.30%).

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KLA Corporation (KLAC) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KLA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.90% this year

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.23M, and float is at 141.38M with Short Float at 3.61%.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at KLA Corporation (KLAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilkinson Mary Beth, the company’s EVP, CLO and Secretary. SEC filings show that Wilkinson Mary Beth sold 3,155 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $320.34 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12228.0 shares.

KLA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Donzella Oreste (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 2,417 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $334.86 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35103.0 shares of the KLAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, Khan Ahmad A. (President, Semi Proc. Control) disposed off 3,868 shares at an average price of $375.00 for $1.45 million. The insider now directly holds 74,059 shares of KLA Corporation (KLAC).

KLA Corporation (KLAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) that is trading -45.06% down over the past 12 months and Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) that is -40.04% lower over the same period. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is -15.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.