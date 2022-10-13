Who are the Institutional Holders in Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)?

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) is -42.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $6.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WNW stock was last observed hovering at around $1.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $1.35, the stock is 71.61% and 84.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.22 million and changing 15.38% at the moment leaves the stock 30.94% off its SMA200. WNW registered -63.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 80.14%.

The stock witnessed a 98.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.71%, and is 56.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.37% over the week and 10.53% over the month.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $44.44M and $12.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 156.90% and -78.23% from its 52-week high.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 52.80% this year

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.70M, and float is at 16.72M with Short Float at 0.68%.