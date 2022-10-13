Who are the Institutional Holders in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) is -46.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $1.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHIP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 31.43% higher than the price target low of $0.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.48, the stock is -7.86% and -18.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing 4.22% at the moment leaves the stock -47.14% off its SMA200. SHIP registered -64.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.19%.

The stock witnessed a -15.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.27%, and is -15.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.67% over the week and 8.97% over the month.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) has around 46 employees, a market worth around $82.92M and $167.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.91 and Fwd P/E is 5.99. Profit margin for the company is 30.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.61% and -65.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 139.40% this year

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 172.56M, and float is at 164.95M with Short Float at 3.52%.