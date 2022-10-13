Who are the Institutional Holders in Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)?

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) is -78.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.86 and a high of $35.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VMEO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.05% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 45.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.79, the stock is -13.50% and -32.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing -4.05% at the moment leaves the stock -59.79% off its SMA200. VMEO registered -85.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.97%.

The stock witnessed a -30.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.08%, and is -12.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.01% over the week and 6.72% over the month.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) has around 1219 employees, a market worth around $668.59M and $425.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.69% and -89.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.90%).

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vimeo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.90% this year

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.46M, and float is at 149.46M with Short Float at 3.39%.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times.