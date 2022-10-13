Who is the Top Investor In Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) is -24.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.93 and a high of $7.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBVA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $6.48 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.91% off the consensus price target high of $7.76 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 11.22% higher than the price target low of $4.99 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.43, the stock is -5.03% and -4.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock -15.28% off its SMA200. BBVA registered -34.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.04%.

The stock witnessed a -8.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.31%, and is -6.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has around 112465 employees, a market worth around $27.83B and $15.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.19. Profit margin for the company is 32.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.72% and -38.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 37.50% this year

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.01B, and float is at 5.97B with Short Float at 0.03%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading -40.15% down over the past 12 months and Banco de Chile (BCH) that is 9.54% higher over the same period. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is -13.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.