Who is the Top Investor In Constellium SE (CSTM)?

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) is -38.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.82 and a high of $20.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSTM stock was last observed hovering at around $10.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $20.18 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.35% off the consensus price target high of $23.71 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 27.33% higher than the price target low of $15.22 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.06, the stock is -0.18% and -13.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -29.50% off its SMA200. CSTM registered -41.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.81%.

The stock witnessed a -16.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.86%, and is -3.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

Constellium SE (CSTM) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $7.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.76 and Fwd P/E is 5.72. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.63% and -46.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Constellium SE (CSTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Constellium SE (CSTM) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Constellium SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.20% this year

Constellium SE (CSTM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.19M, and float is at 142.12M with Short Float at 2.42%.