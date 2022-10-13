Who is the Top Investor In Entegris Inc. (ENTG)?

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) is -45.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.39 and a high of $158.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENTG stock was last observed hovering at around $77.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.53%.

Currently trading at $76.20, the stock is -13.28% and -20.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -31.45% off its SMA200. ENTG registered -37.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.92%.

The stock witnessed a -20.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.37%, and is -15.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.23% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) has around 6850 employees, a market worth around $12.19B and $2.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.58 and Fwd P/E is 16.27. Profit margin for the company is 18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.25% and -51.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Entegris Inc. (ENTG) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Entegris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.40% this year

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.96M, and float is at 147.86M with Short Float at 2.98%.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Entegris Inc. (ENTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Neill James Anthony, the company’s SVP & CTO. SEC filings show that O’Neill James Anthony sold 3,297 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $115.00 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15131.0 shares.

Entegris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that GRAVES GREGORY B (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 12,142 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $133.10 per share for $1.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20980.0 shares of the ENTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, Edlund Todd James (EVP & COO) disposed off 24,289 shares at an average price of $137.32 for $3.34 million. The insider now directly holds 175,399 shares of Entegris Inc. (ENTG).

Entegris Inc. (ENTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -44.37% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is -11.27% lower over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -11.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.