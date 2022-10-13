Who is the Top Investor In MicroVision Inc. (MVIS)?

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) is -34.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $10.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MVIS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.29, the stock is -12.52% and -26.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock -19.62% off its SMA200. MVIS registered -65.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.36%.

The stock witnessed a -26.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.40%, and is -9.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.62% over the week and 7.14% over the month.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) has around 96 employees, a market worth around $582.00M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.60% and -69.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.10%).

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MicroVision Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -175.80% this year

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 165.24M, and float is at 164.20M with Short Float at 25.03%.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by oz seval F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that oz seval F sold 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $5.94 per share for a total of $7423.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5489.0 shares.

MicroVision Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that BIDDISCOMBE SIMON (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $6.89 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64028.0 shares of the MVIS stock.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eMagin Corporation (EMAN) that is trading -69.87% down over the past 12 months and Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) that is -50.39% lower over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is -19.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.