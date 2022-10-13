Who is the Top Investor In WestRock Company (WRK)?

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) is -29.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.70 and a high of $54.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WRK stock was last observed hovering at around $31.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.03% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -13.38% lower than the price target low of $27.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.18, the stock is -5.76% and -17.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -28.50% off its SMA200. WRK registered -39.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.88%.

The stock witnessed a -20.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.93%, and is -4.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

WestRock Company (WRK) has around 49900 employees, a market worth around $8.10B and $20.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.90 and Fwd P/E is 6.19. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.56% and -43.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

WestRock Company (WRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WestRock Company (WRK) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 217.50% this year

WestRock Company (WRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 255.60M, and float is at 251.02M with Short Float at 1.26%.

WestRock Company (WRK) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at WestRock Company (WRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Neal John L, the company’s President, Global Paper. SEC filings show that O’Neal John L sold 5,173 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $42.55 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46305.0 shares.

WestRock Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Nevels James E (Director) sold a total of 2,483 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $42.36 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14326.0 shares of the WRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Nevels James E (Director) disposed off 1,417 shares at an average price of $42.31 for $59953.0. The insider now directly holds 16,675 shares of WestRock Company (WRK).

WestRock Company (WRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Paper Company (IP) that is trading -43.49% down over the past 12 months. Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is -18.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.