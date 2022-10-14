A peek at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD): Who has invested in It?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is -59.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.05 and a high of $164.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMD stock was last observed hovering at around $57.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.09% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.53% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 41 analysts, but current levels are 1.77% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.94, the stock is -12.55% and -28.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 131.03 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -40.30% off its SMA200. AMD registered -46.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.70%.

The stock witnessed a -23.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.33%, and is -13.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.65% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has around 15500 employees, a market worth around $110.47B and $21.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.79 and Fwd P/E is 13.59. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.16% and -64.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.10%).

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is a “Overweight”. 41 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 27 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.70% this year

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.62B, and float is at 1.61B with Short Float at 2.00%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bergman Rick, the company’s EVP, Computing & Graphics. SEC filings show that Bergman Rick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $92.39 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Norrod Forrest Eugene (SVP & GM DESG) sold a total of 824 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $99.31 per share for $81831.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the AMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Su Lisa T (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 125,000 shares at an average price of $100.02 for $12.5 million. The insider now directly holds 2,926,985 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD).

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -42.88% down over the past 12 months and Intel Corporation (INTC) that is -49.45% lower over the same period. Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is -38.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.