A peek at Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL): Who has invested in It?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) is -37.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.21 and a high of $13.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASTL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $6.73, the stock is -7.01% and -20.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing 2.75% at the moment leaves the stock -28.20% off its SMA200. ASTL registered -40.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.31%.

The stock witnessed a -23.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.29%, and is -2.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.61% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) has around 2734 employees, a market worth around $738.28M and $2.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.11 and Fwd P/E is 3.15. Profit margin for the company is 24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.37% and -50.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.70%).

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 953.70% this year

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.67M, and float is at 94.19M with Short Float at 6.36%.