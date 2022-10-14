A peek at Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO): Who has invested in It?

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is -19.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.51 and a high of $7.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALTO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.69% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 51.37% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.89, the stock is 1.38% and -8.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 2.64% at the moment leaves the stock -21.40% off its SMA200. ALTO registered -32.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.82%.

The stock witnessed a -0.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.78%, and is 2.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.14% over the week and 5.80% over the month.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) has around 415 employees, a market worth around $298.71M and $1.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.61 and Fwd P/E is 6.17. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.83% and -47.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alto Ingredients Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 319.00% this year

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.94M, and float is at 70.69M with Short Float at 4.87%.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kandris Michael D, the company’s President, CEO & COO. SEC filings show that Kandris Michael D bought 12,415 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $4.06 per share for a total of $50405.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.55 million shares.

Alto Ingredients Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that NATHAN GILBERT E (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $4.04 per share for $80800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the ALTO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, NATHAN GILBERT E (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.96 for $49600.0. The insider now directly holds 463,800 shares of Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO).